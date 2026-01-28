Braves Reportedly Interested in Two Free-Agent All-Star Starting Pitchers

Some smoke is starting to appear over The Hot Stove, and the Atlanta Braves could be the chefs in the kitchen cooking. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, they are reportedly interested in veteran starting pitchers Lucas Giolito and Chris Bassitt.

Bassitt has come up as a speculative option for the Braves previously. However, this is the first time that a serious rumor has come about. Giolito hasn't been connected to the Braves until now.

Both bring experience to the table, and both come with some playoff experience. Bassitt was in the bullpen for the Blue Jays run to the World Series back in the fall. Giolito made a couple of starts for the White Sox earlier this decade.

Giolito returned to the mound after missing the entire 2024 season due to a UCL injury. He had an internal brace put in, which is the same procedure that Spencer Strider would undergo a few weeks later.

He made 26 starts for the Red Sox last season and finished with more than respectable numbers. He had a 3.41 ERA, a 1.29 WHIP, a 120 ERA+ and 121 strikeouts in 145 innings pitched. It was his lowest ERA since 2020 and his first sub-4.00 ERA since 2021.

The 2019 All-Star has a market value, according to Spotrac, of $20.4 million per season. At 31 years old, he could potentially sign a multi-year deal as well. His contract with the Red Sox was two seasons. It's not an unreasonable contract for the Braves to work out with him.

Bassitt would likely come on a one-year contract. He'll be 37 years old this upcoming season. That being said, he put up numbers that are much different than what the Braves got out of Charlie Morton. He pitched in 32 games, 31 starts, and had a 3.96 ERA, a 1.32 WHIP, a 108 ERA+ and 166 strikeouts in 170 1/3 innings pitched.

The 2021 All-Star has made at least 30 starts over the past four seasons and clocked 200 innings as recently as 2023. He's durable, and while he wasn't used as a starter for the Blue Jays during the postseason run, perhaps that's not something the Braves are emphasizing as much anymore. He is a guy who can get them there and help keep the ship afloat.

Giolito could be a reliable option as well. Apart from the season he missed, he's been a reliable arm for innings in the starting rotation for multiple teams.

