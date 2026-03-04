Walt Weiss, Braves Send Clear Messages After Profar Suspension

In other news, the Atlanta Braves still have baseball games ahead. All kidding aside, that's the situation, whether they have Jurickson Profar or not. Time marches on. Nothing is pausing for anybody.

Manager Walt Weiss kept it honest. He said he was dissapointed in what had transpired. He said he found out minutes before word went public. There wasn't much of a heads up, so there's a lot to process and figure out.

Regardless of what comes next Weiss is determined to prevent any distractions.

"It doesn't change anything we do here," he said. We're getting ready for our season, and it doesn't change anything about our camp. There will be opportunities created because of this. It's not something we would choose, but that's where we're at, and it's onward."

"We have a professional group. They're handling it really well and very focused. It's been that way from the first day of this camp. It's been a really focused camp, and that's not going to change."

His message is all about remaining focused. He's not trying to tell anyone to feel a certain way. They're grown adults, and how they feel is up to them. Still, Weiss has a task to keep everyone focused, and that's as important of a task as ever.

The feeling seems to be mutual. They know they can't let this get in their heads.

"Whether it's a situation like this or an injury or if it's 40 degrees and raining or it's 110 degrees during a day game. We got to focus on getting ready for the season," Chris Sale said, via Mark Bowman.

Sale added if Profar has any comments or an apology, then it's up to Profar to decide if he's going to say anything. He's not going to push for it.

With everything the team has been through the past couple of years, this is, in a way, just another bump in the road. They've been without every notable name you can think of on this staff for long stretches of time. Profar, apart from why he is absent, won't stand out too much. Keep in mind, they had to go out there and play 82 games without him in 2025.

Ha-Seong Kim, Sean Murphy, Spencer Schwellenbach and Hurston Waldrep were all already out. Profar is another name on the list. That's the mindset they need to have.

If they can just treat it like any long-term loss, then that already puts them in a better spot. Their first chance to get into that mindset comes when they face Team Colombia on Wednesday. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. in North Port.

