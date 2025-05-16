Braves Face Remaining Question to Begin Next Road Trip
The Atlanta Braves are trending in the right direction. They reached the .500 mark with three victories in a four-game set against the Washington Nationals this week.
But for the Braves to continue gaining ground in the NL East standings, they will have to play much better on the road.
Seven weeks into the 2025 campaign, the Braves appear to be a drastically different team at Truist Park than in away stadiums. In fact, record wise, they've been polar opposites at home versus on the road.
The Braves enter Friday's series against the Boston Red Sox with a 15-7 home record. But on the road, the Braves are 7-15.
Those aren't the only numbers that essentially flip for Atlanta depending on where the team plays. At home, Brian Snitker's club is averaging 4.3 runs per game versus 3.6 on the road. The Atlanta pitching staff has yielded just 3.5 runs per contest at home versus 4.3 on the road.
The Braves have hit roughly the same amount of home runs at Truist Park as they have on the road. But Atlanta is significantly better in every other offensive category at home than away.
At Truist Park, the Braves are slashing .265/.329/.410, giving them a .739 OPS. On the road, the Braves own a .216/.295/.349 slash line and .645 OPS.
The Braves have hit right-handed pitching a lot better than southpaws this season. That could partially explain the contrasting home and away splits.
For instance, in their last road series, the Braves faced two left-handed starters versus the Pittsburgh Pirates. Atlanta's offense struggled to score against both of them.
However, the Braves offense didn't fare any better against Pirates right-handed starting Carmen Mlodzinski last weekend. Yet, the Braves offense scored four runs in 4.2 innings against Nationals left-hander Mitchell Parker at home Wednesday night.
Atlanta pitching has experienced similar home and away struggles this season. The Braves pitching staff has allowed a .220 batting average against at home versus .245 on the road. Opponents also have an OPS 87 points higher in Braves away games than home games during 2025.
The 0-7 start to the season, all of which occurred on the road, probably explains a lot of Atlanta's troubling away statistics. Since then, the Braves are 7-8 on the road.
Over the last three weeks, the Braves are 7-4 at home versus 5-4 in away games.
But to put any doubt about the team's ability on the road to rest, the Braves need to play well this weekend versus the Red Sox. The Braves then face the Nationals again, this time in Washington.
Since Snitker's club just took three out of four versus the Nationals at home, how the Braves perform in the nation's capital next week could be a clear indication of whether Atlanta truly has a road issue this season.