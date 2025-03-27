Brewers Announcer's Bob Uecker-Like Call of Home Run Will Give You Goosebumps
The Milwaukee Brewers season began on Thursday for the first time since former MLB catcher and longtime Brewers announcer Bob Uecker died in January, but his memory certainly wasn't forgotten on Opening Day.
There were numerous tributes for Uecker on Opening Day as the Brewers faced the New York Yankees to start their 2025 campaign. As Brewers infielder Vinny Capra hit the first home run of the season for Milwaukee, broadcaster Lane Grindle paid tribute to Uecker with his call of the play.
"Get up, get up, get outta here, gone for Vinny Capra," Grindle called, referring to one of Uecker's longtime sayings.
Before the game, the ESPN broadcast team aired special video in honor of Uecker. "No one loved the game, nobody loved the Brewers, nobody loved Milwaukee more than Bob Uecker," Bill Schroeder said during ESPN's tribute. "He cherished every day at the ballpark. Had integrity, loyalty, class. Had time for everybody and anybody."
Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich continued to honor Uecker by arriving at Opening Day wearing a plaid suit, a homage to Uecker's love of plaid sports coats. Yelich also used a special bat during spring training with Uecker's classic saying. The Brewers will also honor Uecker's love of plaid throughout the 2025 season by wearing a plaid patch on their uniforms.