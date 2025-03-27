SI

Brewers Announcer's Bob Uecker-Like Call of Home Run Will Give You Goosebumps

Uecker's memory was present on opening day.

Eva Geitheim

Late Milwaukee Brewers play-by-play announcer Bob Uecker.
Late Milwaukee Brewers play-by-play announcer Bob Uecker. / Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Milwaukee Brewers season began on Thursday for the first time since former MLB catcher and longtime Brewers announcer Bob Uecker died in January, but his memory certainly wasn't forgotten on Opening Day.

There were numerous tributes for Uecker on Opening Day as the Brewers faced the New York Yankees to start their 2025 campaign. As Brewers infielder Vinny Capra hit the first home run of the season for Milwaukee, broadcaster Lane Grindle paid tribute to Uecker with his call of the play.

"Get up, get up, get outta here, gone for Vinny Capra," Grindle called, referring to one of Uecker's longtime sayings.

Before the game, the ESPN broadcast team aired special video in honor of Uecker. "No one loved the game, nobody loved the Brewers, nobody loved Milwaukee more than Bob Uecker," Bill Schroeder said during ESPN's tribute. "He cherished every day at the ballpark. Had integrity, loyalty, class. Had time for everybody and anybody."

Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich continued to honor Uecker by arriving at Opening Day wearing a plaid suit, a homage to Uecker's love of plaid sports coats. Yelich also used a special bat during spring training with Uecker's classic saying. The Brewers will also honor Uecker's love of plaid throughout the 2025 season by wearing a plaid patch on their uniforms.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Eva Geitheim
EVA GEITHEIM

Eva Geitheim is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in December 2024, she wrote for Newsweek, Gymnastics Now and Dodgers Nation. A Bay Area native, she has a bachelor's in communications from UCLA. When not writing, she can be found baking or re-watching Gilmore Girls.

Home/MLB