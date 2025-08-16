Brewers Star Pays Tribute to Bob Uecker By Hitting Two Home Runs With Custom Bat
Christian Yelich is using a custom Bob Uecker bat for the Brewers' MLB Players Weekend series against the Reds. On Friday night, Yelich and the bat did Uecker proud going 4 for 5 at the plate with two home runs as Milwaukee won their 13th consecutive game, tying the longest winning streak in franchise history.
Milwaukee also came back from a seven-run deficit in the game thanks in no small part of the work of Yelich and that special bat.
Yelich hit a home run to lead off the second inning and tie the game at 1-1. After the Reds scored seven runs in the 2nd inning, Yelich doubled in a run in his second at-bat and then drove in another with a single in the 4th. By the time he came back to the plate in the 6th the game was tied and he only needed a triple for the cycle.
Instead he hit another home run.
The former MVP also paid tribute to Uecker with his outfit on opening day. The legendary Brewers announcer passed away in January.
What a night for a number of reasons.