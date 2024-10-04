Brewers' Willy Adames Waited for Mets' Jesse Winker in Parking Lot After Game 1
The New York Mets advanced to the NLDS on Thursday night thanks to a ninth inning home run from star slugger Pete Alonso. The three-run blast gave the Mets the lead for good and ended the season for Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers.
Speaking of Adames, there was still plenty of fallout on Thursday from his Game 1 spat with former teammate, Mets outfielder Jesse Winker.
Winker hit an early two-run triple in Game 1 and as he was rounding the bases, began talking trash to Adames. Adames didn't back down, telling Winker he could meet him in the parking lot after the game.
Adames followed through on that promise, he told the media on Thursday.
"I was there [in the lot]," Adames told Jon Heyman of the New York Post, adding that Winker didn't show up.
The disagreement between the two can be chalked up to the heat of a playoff series, but Winker got the last laugh, as the Mets will take on the division rival Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS.