Marlins Reportedly Land Ex-Brewers Outfielder In Post-Trade-Deadline Move
Despite the Major League Baseball trade deadline coming to a close last week, an old friend of the Milwaukee Brewers has allegedly just been relocated.
The Brewers made a slew of moves at the 2024 deadline, with one of their most notable being the acquisition of right-hander Frankie Montas, now with the New York Mets. Milwaukee sent out right-hander Jakob Junis and outfielder Joey Wiemer to the Cincinnati Reds for Montas.
After a brief stint in Cincinnati, Wiemer was traded to the Kansas City Royals in the offseason, where he spent the entirety of his time with the organization in the minor leagues before being designated for assignment on July 31.
Wiemer had a .182 batting average with 15 extra-base hits including nine home runs, 38 RBIs and a .603 OPS in 72 games for the Triple-A Omaha Storm Chasers this season.
Now, Wiemer is on the move again, according to the MLB transaction log. The 26-year-old has been claimed off waivers by the Miami Marlins.
Though the outfielder didn't pan out in Milwaukee, it's fun to keep an eye on old friends and see how their career plays out. Wiemer was a fourth-round pick in the 2020 MLB Draft and suited up for the Brew Crew in 132 games back in 2023.
