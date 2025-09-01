8-Year MLB Veteran Elects to Leave Brewers Organization
It sounds like the Milwaukee Brewers are losing a depth piece in the organization.
Monday is a big day across Major League Baseball. September is here. That means there really are just a few weeks to go until the postseason is here. With September now here, rosters have expanded across the league from 26 players to 28. Now, is the time in which teams strategically start to add to organizations. This was the case especially on Sunday because there was an August 31st deadline for players to join organizations to be eligible for playoff rosters.
There have been plenty of moves made across the league over the last few days, including a decision involving on the Brewers. On Monday afternoon, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that veteran catcher Jorge Alfaro has decided to utilize the release clause in his contract and leave the organization.
The Brewers lost a depth piece on Monday
"The Brewers announce that Jorge Alfaro has exercised the release clause in his minor league deal. He is now a free agent," Hogg said.
Alfaro played in 82 games for the Triple-A Nashville Sounds this season before utilizing the release clause. He slashed .244/.285/.430 with 15 home runs, 49 RBIs, 12 stolen bases, 10 doubles, one triple, and 49 runs scored.
He didn't get into a big league game for the Brewers this season. He is an eight-year big league veteran, though. Alfaro has appeared in games with the Philadelphia Phillies, Miami Marlins, San Diego Padres, Colorado Rockies, and the Boston Red Sox.
The best season of his big league career came back in 2019 as a member of the Marins. That year, he appeared in 130 games, slashed .262/.312/.425, and launched 18 home runs. It's too early to tell what will happen with him now, but whatever comes next it doesn't seem likely to be in the Brewers' organization unless the two sides decide to work out another minor league deal.
There was a time early on in which it seemed like the Brewers could use more catching depth, but the club never promoted Alfaro to the big leagues.
