Jackson Chourio's Explosive Brewers Return Came After INF DFA
The Milwaukee Brewers are in the middle of a much-needed bounce-back series against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Milwaukee had hit a slight cold patch -- including losing two of three against the Arizona Diamondbacks -- but have responded well against the American League East-leading Toronto Blue Jays. The Brewers won the first two games of the series in impressive fashion, 7-2 and 4-1.
Saturday was a pretty big day overall for the Brewers. On top of getting their 85th win of the season -- insane with September not even starting yet -- they also got young outfielder Jackson Chourio back into the mix after dealing with a hamstring injury. Chourio had an explosive return to the lineup as well. There were some questions about Chourio heading back to the big leagues after a 1-for-19 minor league rehab stint with the Triple-A Nashville Sounds.
But, Chourio shined on Saturday going 2-for-4, including his 18th home run of the season.
Chourio stepped up to the plate in the ninth inning against Blue Jays reliever Jeff Hoffman with the score tied at one. Chourio launched one out and Christian Yelich followed with a homer of his own.
Milwaukee already is the best team in baseball and now just got a budding superstar back into the lineup as a reinforcement.
The Brewers announced the return of Chourio on Saturday and before the game announced that 27-year-old infielder Oliver Dunn was being designated for assignment.
Saturday was a busy day for the Brewers, to say the least
Dunn appeared in 14 games for the Brewers this season and slashed .167/.205/.222 with six RBIs and two doubles. After Spring Training, he was someone who initially helped fill the Brewers' role at third base. The Brewers started Caleb Durbin down in the minors and had Dunn and Vinny Capra manning the position.
Dunn has played in 55 total games at the big league level over the last two seasons for the Brewers. It wouldn't be shocking to see him stay in the organization, though. With the DFA, teams will have a few days to claim Dunn on waivers and put him on a 40-man roster. If he goes unclaimed, then the Brewers could outright him and keep him down in the minors.
