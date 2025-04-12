Braves Might Try To Steal All-Star Away From Brewers, New Report Says
The Milwaukee Brewers have bounced back in a big way after a rough start to the 2025 season.
Milwaukee entered Saturday with an 8-6 record after destroying the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night by a score of 7-0 at Chase Field in Phoenix.
The Brewers look poised to have another successful season under reigning National League Manager of the Year Pat Murphy. Meanwhile, plenty of Major League teams are hoping Milwaukee flounders, mostly because these teams are eyeing the Brewers’ ace as a trade target.
The Boston Red Sox are one team that’s been linked to Freddy Peralta, but Boston is not the only possible Peralta suitor (far from it).
Another team that might be chomping at the bit to poach Peralta away from Milwaukee is the Atlanta Braves.
On Thursday, Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller talked about how Atlanta needs one more starting pitcher and mentioned Peralta as a possible target for the Braves.
“We do still expect Atlanta to be in the postseason hunt in late July, but very likely searching to add at least one starting pitcher to the mix,” Miller wrote.
“As ever, there will be plenty of rotational options available ahead of the deadline. The big question with Atlanta is whether it has either the budget or the prospects necessary to make a gigantic swing for a Sandy Alcantara, Freddy Peralta or Luis Castillo.”
It would be shocking to see the Brewers trade Peralta, especially if they keep winning. The 28-year-old All-Star is under team control through next season at just $8 million per year (via Spotrac).
Peralta is 1-1 so far in 2025 (three starts) with an impressive 2.00 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 18 innings pitched.
The right-hander is now 54-37 with a 3.75 ERA in 132 career starts, all with the Brewers.
Milwaukee isn’t likely going to move on from their best starter, especially if it means giving him away to an NL foe.
At the same time, the season is young. If the Brewers suffer a ton of injuries to their lineup or otherwise run into bad fortune between now and July, expect the Braves (and others) to be ringing Milwaukee about Peralta.
