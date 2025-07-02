Brewers $15.5 Million All-Star Surprisingly Called 'Odd Man Out'
The Milwaukee Brewers suddenly have a wealth of Major League-ready pitching talent.
It’s a weird outcome for a team that was starved for that very talent to begin the season due to injuries to guys like Brandon Woodruff and Aaron Civale. Since then, Civale’s been dealt, and now Woodruff is set to return.
Furthermore, Jacob Misiorowski has emerged as a rising star rotational piece, joining Freddy Peralta and Jose Quintana in the fold. Quinn Priester, too, has emerged. There are two or three more arms to consider beyond the names already mentioned.
This all begs the question that MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand asked on Wednesday: “Will the Brewers trade another starting pitcher?”
“The arrival of rookie Jacob Misiorowski has Milwaukee buzzing, and while his workload figures to be monitored very closely, the Brewers have enough rotation depth to move one of their arms to address another area,” Feinsand continued.
“Milwaukee has already moved Aaron Civale, but with Brandon Woodruff and Nestor Cortes due back soon from the injured list, they’ll be added to a crop of starters that includes Misiorowski, Freddy Peralta, Tobias Myers, Chad Patrick, Quinn Priester, Jose Quintana and Logan Henderson.”
Feinsand then offered up a surprising revelation.
“Peralta might be the odd man out simply due to his $8 million salary -- the third highest on the club -- and an $8 million club option for 2026, which could be appealing to potential buyers. Cortes is earning $7.6 million in his final year before free agency, but he’s unlikely to bring back a big return after missing three months.”
Brewers fans would be deflated to see Peralta go. He’s been the team’s ace this season, but Feinsand makes about as sound an argument as anyone could about the benefits of trading Peralta.
Milwaukee has some extremely difficult decisions to make. Their rotation is way deeper than most people realize. This is a good problem to have, but it’s a problem nonetheless.
