Brewers' $188 Million Star Reaches Yet Another Important Milestone
There's a lot of optimism around this Milwaukee Brewers team right now with Opening Day roughly three weeks away.
The Brewers have been bitten by the injury bug throughout camp a bit, but they also have gotten some seriously positive updates from some of the team's most important players. One guy who has been worth keeping a close eye on in Spring Training obviously is All-Star outfielder Christian Yelich.
When he is at his best, he takes the Brewers to another level. That's why the Brewers gave him a seven-year, $188.5 million deal. He has dealt with a handful of injuries throughout his big league career to this point and was only able to play in 73 games last year before a back injury ended his season. Before that, he looked like a superstar. He slashed .315/.406/.504 with 11 home runs, 42 RBIs, and 21 stolen bases before his season was ended early. Yelich also earned his third career All-Star nod.
If the Brewers are going to make some noise this year, they need Yelich at his best. Milwaukee lost a lot of offense this offseason in Willy Adames and didn't really do much to replace his production. Caleb Durbin likely will see time in the infield after being acquired from the New York Yankees, but he is a rookie so there's no way to know what he will bring to the table.
A healthy season from Yelich at least could help make up for the loss of Adames. He recently returned to game action as the team's designated hitter and he's taking another step on Wednesday by playing some left field. This is exactly the type of information that should fire up Brewers fans right now. Yelich is going to be back in the field on Wednesday and that's just another sign that he's trending in the right direction.
More MLB: MLB Writer Makes Bold Suggestion Involving Brewers' Brandon Woodruff