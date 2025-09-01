Brewers Announce 2 Big Reinforcements, Including Joey Ortiz
The Milwaukee Brewers had a chance to add two more players to the roster on September 1st and are doing so in a big way.
On Monday, the Brewers announced the return of shortstop Joey Ortiz off of the Injured List and also announced the promotion of reliever Craig Yoho with rosters expanding from 26 to 28 for the playoff push.
Ortiz last played for the Brewers on August 21st. He's been out since due to a hamstring injury. The return couldn't come at a better time. Milwaukee has been dealing with key injuries left and right but is finally starting to. get healthier. The Brewers got Jackson Chourio back in the lineup throughout the weekend against the Toronto Blue Jays. Now, Ortiz returns and he was red-hot before heading to the Injured List.
The Brewers are getting two pieces into the mix
In 20 games played in August, Ortiz slashed .343/.387/.443 with seven doubles and 12 RBIs. It was by far his best offensive month of the seasons so far and showed some flashes back to last season. He returns with the Brewers sporting an 85-53 record and hurdling towards potentially locking up the No. 1 seed overall in the National League over the next few weeks.
Yoho is an exciting guy to join the roster right now. Milwaukee's bullpen has been hit hard injuries-wise, including to All-Star closer Trevor Megill. There weren't many players with more buzz throughout Spring Training. The 2023 eighth-round draft pick has caught Brewers fans' attention left and right over the last few months. He did get a promotion to the big leagues earlier in the season, but didn't stick around as he logged an 8.22 ERA and 5-to-9 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 7 2/3 innings pitched.
That's not the version of Yoho that has dazzled down in the minors and in Spring Training. In the minors this season, he has logged a 1.04 ERA in 39 appearances with the Triple-A Nashville Sounds. Overall, he has a 1.22 ERA in 90 minor league appearances. If he can find that production down the stretch, Milwaukee's bullpen may have found its solution.
More MLB: 8-Year MLB Veteran Elects to Leave Brewers Organization