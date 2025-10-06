Brewers Announce High-Stakes Jackson Chourio Decision For Game 2 Vs. Cubs
Injury scares in the postseason are never fun, especially when they involve a red-hot 21-year-old rising star.
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio became the first player to ever rack up three hits in the first two innings of a playoff game on Saturday, then caused heartache all over Wisconsin when he exited after this third hit with a hamstring injury -- the same hamstring that kept him out of action for the entire month of August.
Chourio was optimistic in the aftermath of the injury, but after an MRI on Saturday evening and a light workout on Sunday, the Brewers had little time to determine whether their leadoff hitter would be ready for action on Monday for Game 2 against the Chicago Cubs.
Chourio in lineup, not playing at 100%
According to multiple reports, including one from Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Chourio will be the leadoff hitter in the Brewers' lineup on Monday night against Cubs starter Shota Imanaga.
Rosiak also reported that manager Pat Murphy said Chourio will play left field, but that the young star is not at 100%. If Milwaukee senses something is amiss, it will take Chourio out again and likely put in rookie Isaac Collins in his place.
Chourio is quickly becoming a postseason nuisance, so having him available is monstrous for the Brew Crew. In four playoff games so far, he's 8-for-14 (.571) with two home runs, a double, and a 1.671 OPS.
In addition to Collins, the Brewers had outfielder Brandon Lockridge available off the bench in Game 1, backing up Chourio, center fielder Blake Perkins, and right fielder Sal Frelick. Christian Yelich, who has served as the designated hitter all season, has just 19 games in the outfield this year.
How Chourio looks will be of great interest to everyone invested in this Brewers team, not only for the purposes of Monday's final score, but the rest of what Milwaukee hopes is a deep postseason run.
With opener Aaron Ashby on the mound, the Brewers will look to put the Cubs on the brink of elimination. Game time is 8:08 p.m. CT.
