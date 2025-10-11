Brewers Announce Season-Altering Pitching Decision For Game 5
The Milwaukee Brewers pieced together one of the better teams in baseball this year and ended up walking into the postseason with the best record in MLB. But they don't have the superstar power that other top teams do, so a lot of the media was doubting Milwaukee this October.
But the Brewers have looked solid at times in the National League Division Series against the rival Chicago Cubs. The Brewers took Game 1 against the Cubs behind a dominant showing from the offense and a solid outing from ace Freddy Peralta. Milwaukee took Game 2 in a bullpen outing, tossing seven different pitchers en route to a 7-3 victory.
The Cubs would go on to win Game 3 against Quinn Priester and Game 4 against Freddy Peralta. This forced an elimination Game 5 on Saturday and the Brewers have their backs against the wall for the first time in months.
The biggest decision is the starting pitcher decision. Peralta threw 84 pitches on Thursday, so he's not a realistic option to start the game, though he noted he could be available out of the bullpen. Quinn Priester makes sense as the choice here, considering he only threw 39 pitches on Wednesday.
Brewers announce Trevor Megill as Game 5 starting pitcher
But the Brewers opted for a bold decision. According to Brewers beat writer Adam McCalvy, Milwaukee has opted to start All-Star closer Trevor Megill in this win or go home Game 5.
This is the kind of decision that could make or break the entire season. But Game 5 is a one game sprint. It's all hands on deck for the Brewers. Each inning is its own small game inside the game. Starting the game off with the best one-inning man on the roster might be the smartest decision.
This allows for pitchers like Jacob Misiorowski and Preister to be used out of the bullpen. Peralta could be available in an emergency circumstance. It should be all hands on deck for the Brewers and that starts with their closer to open the game.
This is the kind of move that only happens with the season on the line.
