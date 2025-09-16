Brewers Approaching Significant Milwaukee History
The Milwaukee Brewers are having potentially the best season in the organization's history.
Typically, you'll see big, bold statements like this and they are exaggerations. But, that isn't the case right now. Milwaukee enters play on Tuesday night holding an eye-popping 91-59 record. If you were to say back in June that the Brewers would be at this point, you would shock some people. Milwaukee was floating around .500 for a while and then they got healthy and took off. The Brewers have 12 games left in the 2025 regular season. If they play their cards right, they can make some serious history.
Right now, the franchise record for wins in a season for the Brewers is 96. With the way that the Brewers are playing, that record is absolutely in reach right now. Milwaukee just needs to go 6-6 over its final 12 games to break the record. If the Brewers could get hot and go 9-3 over the final 12 games, that would put the club at 100 wins on the season.
The Brewers are approaching history
There's a chance that there are no 100-win teams this year in baseball, the Brewers have the best chance in baseball at the threshold,
As the regular season winds down, it's important to acknowledge how good this team has been. No matter what happens in the playoffs, the Brewers have been the team that could this year. No matter what has popped up, including all of the injuries, the Brewers have just found a way through. The Brewers don't have the highest payroll in baseball. What they have is an old-school style of baseball that works for them. There's young talent all over the place. Milwaukee was ripped left and right heading into the season after trading Devin Williams away and not doing much else.
The Brewers have found ways to win left and right every year. At this point, it's hard to bet against Milwaukee. It seems like every decision they make is the right one and that has never been more obvious than right now.
