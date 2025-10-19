Brewers' Beloved All-Star Acknowledges He May Be Done In Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Brewers could look a lot different next season.
After putting up the best regular-season record in franchise history, Milwaukee got bounced from the playoffs in unceremonious fashion, thanks to a sweep at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers. This Brewers team manages to remake itself on the fly every year, but there are some serious talents that could be on the way out.
One such player is starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff, a two-time All-Star and owner of the lowest ERA in franchise history by a starter with at least 500 innings (3.10). The righty has a $20 million mutual option next season, but it's far more likely he takes his $10 million buyout and pursues free agency.
Woodruff acknowledges possible departure
Woodruff is the team's longest-tenured player and has meant a lot to the clubhouse, the fans, and the city as a whole. But after missing out on the playoffs thanks to a poorly timed lat strain, he knows he may have already thrown his last pitch as a Brewer.
“I know those conversations will have to wait until the World Series is over, but we will wait and see,” Woodruff said, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. “I don’t know if I have an answer for that, and it hasn’t sunk in yet.”
After missing all of last year and the first half of this season, Woodruff looked dominant in his 12 starts before the injury. He pitched to a 3.20 ERA and a stingy 0.91 WHIP, striking out 83 batters in 64 2/3 innings.
His two All-Star nods came in 2019 and 2021, and he also compiled a 3.18 ERA in 28 2/3 innings in the playoffs, not to mention his home run off Clayton Kershaw in the 2018 NLCS.
Woodruff would sorely be missed, but the only person who can truly guarantee he won't leave is owner Mark Attanasio. If the Brewers aren't willing to pay market value for a pitcher who's been one of the best in the sport when healthy, there's not much chance he stays.
