Brewers Big Trade With Yankees Called 'Best Move' By Top MLB Insider
The Milwaukee Brewers traded All-Star closer Devin Williams to the New York Yankees this offseason, but not without gaining valuable assets in return.
The Yanks sent 30-year-old veteran left-hander Nestor Cortes to Milwaukee along with 25-year-old rising star Caleb Durbin.
Durbin has had a very solid Spring Training, batting .250 with an OPS of .726 to go along with two home runs, seven RBI, and seven stolen bases in 52 at-bats. He’s capable of playing multiple positions in the field and will surely find an important role on Pat Murphy’s depth chart in 2025.
The Brewers are expecting Cortes to be an All-Star-level starter in their rotation. Cortes’ sour Game 1 of the 2024 World Series might be the most iconic moment attached to his name of late, but that doesn’t change the fact that he’s a former All-Star (2022) with five-plus years of excellent productivity ahead of him.
Losing Williams was tough, but gaining Cortes and Durbin could actually turn out to be a win for the Brewers. The Athletic’s Jim Bowden really liked the move, which is why he labeled it Milwaukee’s “Best Move” during a summary of the team’s offseason on Saturday.
“Best Move: Acquiring Nestor Cortes, who should help the rotation if he can stay healthy, and Caleb Durbin, a solid backup utility infielder, in the trade with the Yankees,” Bowden wrote.
Cortes wasn’t the only lefty starter the Brewers acquired this offseason. They also signed Jose Quintana to a one-year, $4.25 million deal.
A lot of people are sleeping on Milwaukee due to Williams and Willy Adamas playing for new clubs in 2025, but Milwaukee will also have Christian Yelich back, not to mention Brandon Woodruff.
The Brewers have an elite culture that should result in them returning to the playoffs yet again if everyone stays healthy, Cortes and Durbin included.
