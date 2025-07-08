Brewers Blast Blockbuster Trade Pickup: 'Manager's Pissed'
The Milwaukee Brewers aren't afraid to trade stars away if they don't think they will end up sticking around on deals afterwards.
That was the case ahead of the 2024 Major League Baseball season and 2025 as well. Milwaukee traded Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles last year and Devin Williams to the New York Yankees this year.
In the Burnes deal, Milwaukee acquired then-No. 63 overall prospect Joey Ortiz to help bolster the infield for years to come along with DL Hall.
Ortiz was Milwaukee's starting third baseman last year and moved over to shortstop this year to replace Willy Adames. The season hasn't gone as planned for him, though. Right now, he's slashing .209/.269/.306 with six home runs and 28 RBIs in 88 games to go along with -0.6 wins above replacement.
Manager Pat Murphy had a fiery take on him, as transcribed by Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
"The manager's pissed," Murphy said as transcribed by Hogg. "I want him to give me his best approach at the plate. And we've given him a lot. We play him every day and we need him, and can't just have lapses at the plate like that."
The Brewers have been really good recently, but there's noticably has been a hole on the left side of the infield. Caleb Durbin has turned it on at third base, but shortstop has been lacking. What's next for the Brewers with the trade deadline approaching?
