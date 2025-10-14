Brewers' Brice Turang Has Candid Response To Game-Sealing Mistake
Brice Turang seemed to know it immediately.
The Milwaukee Brewers were staging a furious last-second rally on Monday night, with one run home and the bases loaded, but still trailing 2-1 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Turang, who was 0-for-3 to that point, stepped to the plate with a chance to be the hero.
However, after jackknifing out of the way of a breaking ball that would have likely hit him in the leg and tied the game, Turang punched out on a Blake Treinen fastball, putting the Brewers in a 1-0 series hole against the defending World Series champions.
Turang laments missed hit-by-pitch opportunity
Turang got out of the way of the pitch purely on instinct, he said postgame. It was one of those moments in a baseball game where everyone realizes what could have been just a split second after it was too late to do something about it.
if you see me look in the dugout, I’m thinking, ‘Damn,’” Turang said, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. “I know it. Everybody knows it. I couldn’t tell you why I did it, I just got out of the way. That’s just how it is. You see me look in the dugout and I’m thinking to myself, ‘I could have turned into that.’
“There’s nothing I can do. I have to move on to the next pitch.”
After being completely stifled for eight shutout innings by Dodgers lefty Blake Snell, the Brewers went to sleep lamenting everything that happened in the ninth that prevented a comeback. Abner Uribe walked in the Dodgers' second run in the top half of the frame, and despite three walks, the Brewers could manage only one hit in the bottom half.
It all set up for a moment where Turang could win or lose the game, and to add insult to injury, the second baseman swung at a ball.
“I know the pitch was way up there,” Turang said, per McCalvy, “but every other pitch except for his four-seam is going down. I tried to see him ‘up,’ but he threw a four-seam instead of a sinker. You swing and miss sometimes.”
The Brewers must quickly turn the page to Game 2, because they've got another tough challenge coming their way in the form of righty Yoshinobu Yamamoto. First pitch from American Family Field will be at 7:08 p.m. CT.
