Brewers Calling Up Top Pitching Prospect Jacob Misiorowski
The Milwaukee Brewers are calling up one of the most exciting pitching prospects in baseball right now.
ESPN's Jeff Passan reported on Tuesday afternoon that Milwaukee is calling up the club's top pitching prospect and No. 4 overall prospect Jacob Misiorowski.
"The Milwaukee Brewers are calling up right-hander Jacob Misiorowski, one of the best pitching prospects in baseball, sources tell ESPN. Misiorowski, ranked 30th among all prospects by (Kiley McDaniel), has a fastball that’s been up to 103 mph this year. He’s expected to start Thursday," Passan said.
Misiorowski has been phenomenal so far this season in the minors. He has made 13 total appearances -- including 12 starts -- and has a 2.13 ERA and an 80-to-31 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 63 1/3 innings pitched with the Triple-A Nashville Sounds.
He was selected in the second round of the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft out of Crowder College and has shot up the ranks since as he has blown batters away in the minors.
Brewers fans have been waiting for Misiorowski all season to this point, but he became a national name a few weeks ago as well. He made national news in May as he became the first starting pitcher in the Statcast era to throw a pitch at 103 miles per hour or faster, as shared by Baseball America's J.J. Cooper.
"You don’t need much explanation to understand that a 103 mph pitch from a starting pitcher is exceptional velocity," Cooper said. "But this may explain it a bit further: it’s the hardest pitch ever recorded in the Statcast era by a true starting pitcher. That includes every pitch tracked in the majors between Pitch FX and Statcast since 2008, as well as select minor league games since 2021. In all that time, no starting pitcher–not an opener or reliever making a spot start–has touched 103 mph. (See the note at the bottom of this story for more on that “true” starter designation)."
The Brewers will face the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday when Misiorowski takes the mound.
More MLB: Brewers Face 'One Big Question' That Could Hurt Their Season