Brewers Could Cut Ties With All-Star Freddy Peralta After Season: Insider
The Milwaukee Brewers have to take advantage of the upcoming playoff run, because as usual, they aren't quite sure which of their veteran teammates will be back next season.
As the team with the 20th-largest total payroll in Major League Baseball, the Brewers aren't typically involved in big-name free agent sweepstakes. And over the last half-decade, they've taken to trading away their future big-name free agents a year ahead of time.
That leaves one obvious name on the chopping block this winter, and it's one the Brewers players and fans would equally hate to see go.
Insider tabs Freddy Peralta as offseason trade candidate
Starting pitcher Freddy Peralta is slated to make just $8 million next year, thanks to the team-friendly extension he brokered with the Brewers that included a club option. But that still has him on track to hit free agency before his age-31 season, and he'd surely make a haul.
On Thursday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post designated Peralta as a top offseason trade candidate, hinting that there is little chance the Brewers would get involved in the free agency sweepstakes, so they might as well get something while they can.
"He’s got a year before free agency, when he’ll get expensive for Milwaukee," Heyman wrote.
Peralta, who made his second All-Star team this year, has already set new career-highs in wins (15) and bWAR (4.1). He'd also set a new personal best in ERA (2.78) if that figure holds or improves.
With the playoffs fast approaching, Peralta looks like a lock to start game one of the National League Division Series for the Brewers, who should have a first-round bye. But the pressure of the impending playoff run will be increased tenfold, because Peralta likely knows his name is on the chopping block.
In each of the last two offseasons, the Brewers have traded away a top pitcher with one year of control remaining. First it was Corbin Burnes, then Devin Williams. Will Peralta become the next name on that unfortunate list?
