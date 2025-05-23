Brewers Could Cut Ties With Veteran To Make Room For 23-Year-Old Fireballer
The Milwaukee Brewers are in trade deadline limbo early in 2025, but that's familiar territory.
Because they aren't a big-market team, the Brewers will occasionally trade a player away before free agency even if they're in playoff contention. They famously did so in-season with closer Josh Hader in 2022, and they also moved on from Corbin Burnes and Devin Williams in the winter after winning division titles.
This year, the Brewers could become sellers in a traditional sense if their 24-26 start leads to them dropping a ways out of the playoff hunt. But one writer also believes they could choose to deal away a veteran due to a top prospect pushing to join the major league roster.
Jacob Misiorowski, the Brewers' number-four prospect on MLB Pipeline, is ripping up Triple-A hitters this season at age 23. Regularly topping triple digits with his fastball, Misiorowski owns a 1.55 ERA and 63 strikeouts through 52 1/3 innings.
On Friday, FanSided's Tremayne Person speculated that in order to clear a path for Misiorowski to join the rotation on a permanent basis, Milwaukee could trade away one of their three starting pitchers who are on track to hit free agency this winter.
"Where things really get interesting is with the trio of veteran arms — Aaron Civale, José Quintana, and Nestor Cortes — who could quietly shape the Brewers’ deadline strategy. All three are on expiring contracts (with Quintana holding a mutual option for 2026), and all three are currently working their way back from injury," Person wrote.
"Dealing one of those veterans could accomplish two things. Bring back a much-needed controllable infielder and clear the runway for Misiorowski’s big-league debut. For a team that has battled inconsistency in the infield, even a fringe roster bat with upside could help."
Quintana has a 2.65 ERA in 34 innings. Civale returned from injury to toss four innings in a Brewers win on Thursday. And Cortes is on the 60-day injured list, but is back to playing catch.
In a couple months, it will be interesting to see where the Brewers' calculus stands and whether or not Misiorowski already fits into the picture before trades have to be made.
More MLB: Red Sox-Brewers Trade Idea Sees Milwaukee Cut Ties With $34 Million Power Bat