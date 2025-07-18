Brewers Could Pay 'Astronomical' Price To Acquire Royals All-Star
The Milwaukee Brewers might make an unexpected move in the coming days.
Milwaukee’s play at shortstop has come under fire from Brewer Fanatic’s Matthew Trueblood, such that Trueblood believes a big change might be on the menu for Milwaukee.
“It's been a very uneven season for Brewers shortstop Joey Ortiz—so much so that, despite early patience from the team and a resurgence that briefly rewarded it, manager Pat Murphy benched Ortiz for an unacceptable approach at the plate in the week before the All-Star break,” Trueblood noted this week.
With a potential Ortiz upgrade on the mind, Trueblood floated the surprising idea of the Brewers acquiring Kansas City Royals’ Maikel García.
“This would be one of those moonshot trades, the likes of which I've already begged the Brewers to do this month,” Trueblood wrote. “The cost would be astronomical—but so could the returns on investment be. García, 25, has four and a half years of team control left … He's an American League All-Star this year, so named after batting .297/.354/.454 in 386 plate appearances in the first half. … He can have an impact on the bases, too.”
“Defensively, the fit would be perfect,” Trueblood continued. “García is a perfectly competent shortstop who (thanks to his more famous and higher-paid teammate, Bobby Witt Jr.) plays third base for the Royals instead. That, along with the fact that García will start making real money next season and get expensive before he reaches free agency, is why he could be pried away from Kansas City, if the price is right. It would also allow him to slide gorgeously into the fluid left side of the Milwaukee infield, playing lots of short but (if Ortiz isn't involved in the deal, which he might well be) sometimes sliding over to the hot corner, too. Yes, the cost would be huge, but García is a great fit for the team and would be a long-term addition.”
So, Brewers fans, is Trueblood onto something here, or should the Brewers avoid forking over a huge package of prospects for García?
More MLB: Brewers-Red Sox Trade Officially Finalized; Did Milwaukee Win Deal?