Brewers Could Swoop In For Reunion With Right-Hander Linked To Cubs
With the Chicago Cubs linked to an impact starting pitcher, why shouldn't the Milwaukee Brewers swoop in and steal him away?
The Brewers are a National League Wild Card team right now, and they're not out of the divisional race with the Cubs, either.
A lot of people are speculating that the ever-thrifty Milwaukee front office will look to sell or hold at the deadline, but what if 2025 became an exception to that rule?
Eyeing a playoff push, the Brewers' brass could decide to act out of character for one season and bolster the team's pitching rotation. Adding one more meaningful arm to a group featuring Freddy Peralta, Jose Quintana, and Jacob Misiorowski could be the difference-maker down the stretch for Pat Murphy's club.
A recent piece from Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter revealed a trade chip who could fit perfectly in Milwaukee, despite Reuter pointing to this hurler's fit with Chicago.
"It's no secret the Chicago Cubs need starting pitching help," Reuter wrote.
"The Tampa Bay Rays are in the thick of playoff contention, but they have often approached the trade deadline from an opportunistic seat of potentially buying and selling. With plenty of starting pitching depth, they could potentially be convinced to part with Drew Rasmussen."
"The 29-year-old is in the first season of a two-year, $8.5 million deal that will pay him $5.75 million next year and includes an $8 million club option for 2027, so he carries more value than a straight rental. The 29-year-old has a 2.45 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 72 strikeouts in 84.1 innings. He could be headed for his first career All-Star selection later this month."
While Reuter points to the Cubs as a potential suitor, there’s no reason the Brewers shouldn’t pursue Rasmussen.
Moreover, if Reuter's Rasmussen-Cubs link is something actually reflected in Chicago's front office (we don't know if that's the case, of course), Milwaukee would have even more reason to swoop in for the steal.
Oh, and by the way, this would be a reunion. Before Rasmussen ever pitched for the Rays, he was drafted by the Brewers in 2018 and made his Major League debut with Milwaukee in 2020.
