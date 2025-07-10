Brewers-Diamondbacks Blockbuster? Milwaukee Linked To 29-Homer All-Star
The surging Milwaukee Brewers could be one big bat away from making some serious noise in the National League.
After a 25-28 start, the Brewers have gone 28-12 since May 25. Their offense has heated up with the weather, but the third base position stands out as a spot where the Brewers could use a bigger bat.
The trade market for third basemen is tepid this season, unless the Arizona Diamondbacks decide to throw a wrench in things by waving the white flag on their playoff chase and trading two-time All-Star Eugenio Suárez.
But if Suárez is traded, Aaron Gleeman, Tim Britton, and Chad Jennings of The Athletic think the Brewers could be a top potential destination for the 33-year-old slugger.
"Moving Suárez to acquire future help while maneuvering with other deals to buttress the roster would be the kind of thing Mike Hazen has done before, most notably when he traded away Zack Greinke in 2019 but also brought in Mike Leake and Zac Gallen," the authors wrote.
"Nobody on this list has hit more career homers than Suárez or more homers since the start of 2023. Rafael Devers will end up as the best bat moved this season. Suárez has a solid case for No. 2."
Suárez, 33, leads all third basemen this season with 29 home runs and an OPS of .883. He's been streaky throughout his career and doesn't play particularly stellar defense, but the Brewers have good gloves at virtually every position, so they can afford a slight downgrade.
As a true rental, Suárez wouldn't necessarily command an outlandish prospect package. The Brewers would definitely have to dip into their farm system, but should be able to hang onto consensus top 100 prospects like Jesús Made and Luis Peña.
More MLB: Brewers Should Acquire Orioles All-Star At Trade Deadline, Insider Says