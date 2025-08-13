Brewers Fan Favorite Breaks Silence on 'Bigger Goals' Amid Winning Streak
The Milwaukee Brewers are the hottest team in baseball and it's not particularly close. A month ago, they were trailing in the division, but now, they hold a commanding lead over the Chicago Cubs.
Milwaukee has won 11 games in a row for the second time in the last two months. They recently added their 11th consecutive win by jumping all over Pittsburgh Pirates ace and Cy Young favorite Paul Skenes.
Milwaukee has the best record in baseball, and it's not particularly close. Going into Wednesday's games, the Brewers are 75-44 and the second-best record in baseball is 70-50, 5 1/2 games back. The Cubs have done well and hold an impressive 67-51 record, but it's still 7 1/2 games behind the Brewers. But Christian Yelich recently broke his silence about the Brewers' winning streak and the "bigger goals" they have in mind.
Christian Yelich breaks silence on winning streak; Brewers have "bigger goals"
"Honestly, nobody cares about what we have done the past month," Brewers slugger Christian Yelich said, via ESPN. "It's all great, but we have bigger goals than winning 74 games or whatever it is. That's great, but that wasn't really our goal going into the season. We have bigger aspirations than that."
Yelich, 33, is putting together another incredible campaign for the Brewers. He's been worth 2.6 WAR while slashing .265/.344/.457 with 23 home runs, 13 doubles, and 15 stolen bases. His production has helped the Brewers win games, which by his own admission is a very difficult task to do consistently.
"It's hard to win just one game in the major leagues," Yelich said. "We've done it just by being present, focusing on the current day and not thinking about previous days or what we have ahead of us. Staying present in the moment, talking about, figuring out what we have to do to win that night."
At the end of the day, the focus is always going to be on the World Series and it seems like that's the case for Yelich and the Brewers.
Winning 11 games in a row or earning the No. 1 seed in the National League doesn't matter if the team gets bounced in the first round. While winning like this helps the Brewers reach their "bigger goals," it's the World Series that Yelich seems to have in mind.
If the Brewers can continue to win like this down the stretch, they should be looked at as World Series favorites when the season ends. This team can do no wrong right now.
