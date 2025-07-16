Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers 'Fatal Flaw' Makes Them Non-Contenders, MLB Writer Says

What's wrong with Milwaukee?

Jul 13, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) is greeted in the dugout after pitching six plus innings against the Washington Nationals at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Jul 13, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) is greeted in the dugout after pitching six plus innings against the Washington Nationals at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Are the Milwaukee Brewers serious World Series contenders?

Milwaukee’s been getting some title buzz recently. The Brewers and Boston Red Sox are the two hottest clubs entering the All-Star break and were compared to each other as potential contenders on Pardon the Interruption. In other example, ESPN’s Jeff Passan turned heads by saying that Milwaukee is one big bat away from World Series contention.

Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer isn’t as impressed by the Brew Crew, however.

On Wednesday, Rymer evaluated Milwaukee’s World Series chances, ultimately deciding to “sell” on the Brewers as a contender due to a lack of slug.

“The Brewers have come a long (way) since opening their 2025 season with a homer-filled nightmare in New York, and they're only getting hotter,” Rymer wrote.

“There is a major concern for this offense, though, as the Brewers rank 23rd in MLB with 93 home runs. It's a potentially fatal flaw come October, as the long ball has been the preferred offensive weapon for championship teams for the last decade. Milwaukee could conceivably fix this issue on the trade market, but only to a point if the front office shops on the bottom shelf. Assuming the club's two best prospects (All-Star righty Jacob Misiorowski and shortstop Jesús Made) are untouchable, that may be inevitable.”

“Further, the road ahead is a tough one,” added Rymer. “The Brewers have a relatively difficult remaining schedule, and it will be a while before Rhys Hoskins is off the injured list. These things won't make it easy to catch the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central. Verdict: Sell.”

The Brewers have the chance to prove Rymer wrong, especially if their excellent starting rotation, now healthy, stays that way. With two or three aces on their staff (depending on how you view rookie Jacob Misirorowski and a recovering Brandon Woodruff), Milwaukee might not need to produce a massive amount of runs to be successful during the second half and into the playoffs.

