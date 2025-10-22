Brewers' First Offseason Roster Move Could Come Back To Haunt Angels
The Milwaukee Brewers' postseason run ended in disappointment, so there's no time to waste on constructing a better roster for next season.
Free agency hasn't yet opened up for players on major league rosters, but teams can still find impact additions if they're good at spotting diamonds in the rough. And perhaps the Brewers believe the pitcher the Los Angeles Angels recently let go is one of those diamonds.
On Wednesday, the Brewers claimed left-handed pitcher Sammy Peralta off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels, according to an announcement on the team's X page.
What are Brewers getting in ex-Angels LHP Sammy Peralta?
At first glance, there's nothing particularly exciting about Peralta's stat page. The 27-year-old has a 5.12 ERA in 30 career major league appearances, all in relief, and split between the Angels and Chicago White Sox. This season, he managed a 7.59 ERA in just 10 2/3 innings in Los Angeles.
Peralta does have some intriguing Baseball Savant data, however. He gets 6.8 feet of extension, which ranks in the 84th percentile of all pitchers, and he also had an above-average chase rate (30.4%) and barrel rate (2.6%) in his small sample this year.
Certainly, there's no guarantee that Peralta breaks camp with the Brewers after spring training next season. But if he does, be on the lookout for a breakout season, because that's what this Brewers team does as well as anyone in baseball -- turn other teams' scraps into valuable contributors.
As far as competition goes, the other Brewers lefties in the bullpen are Jared Koenig and Aaron Ashby, who are locks for spots as long as they're healthy, plus Rob Zastryzny and DL Hall. Robert Gasser is another name to watch, though he'll be hoping first and foremost for a spot in the rotation.
Only time will tell if Peralta was another classic Brewers steal, but at the very least, the Angels' front office has to be nervous that it was Milwaukee who claimed him instead of just about anyone else.
More MLB: Pat Murphy Determines Whether Tarik Skubal Trade Is Realistic For Brewers