Brewers' Freddy Peralta Named Team MVP After Dominant 2025 Season
The Milwaukee Brewers have already punched their ticket to the postseason for the seventh time in the last eight years and have won the National League Central for the fourth time in the last five years. Now, they are trying to secure the best record in Major League Baseball for the 2025 season and clinch home field advantage throughout the postseason.
They were doubted early in the season after they lost Willy Adames and Devin Williams in the offseason. They had won the NL Central in 2024, but weren't the favorites entering 2025.
However, several players have stepped up, including right-hander Freddy Peralta, who Johnny Flores Jr. of The Athletic considers the team's MVP for the season.
Freddy Peralta Could Be Brewers MVP
"The 29-year-old right-hander has been an absolute force at the top of the rotation," Flores wrote.
"His 3.6 fWAR leads all Milwaukee pitchers, and he should finish the season with a new career high in innings pitched, as well as the second-most starts by any pitcher in 2025. That 2.65 ERA should be enough to get him some Cy Young Award votes, too. With Brandon Woodruff’s and José Quintana’s October status in the air, having Peralta available for a hypothetical Game 1, 4 and 7 will be massive."
With all of the injuries the Brewers are dealing with, they are going to need Peralta at his best for the postseason. He has been a true ace this season. The 29-year-old right-hander is 17-6 with a 5.4 WAR and has recorded 201 strikeouts in 174 2/3 innings of work. He was also an All-Star for the second time this year.
Peralta is far and away their most dependable starting pitcher and is the clear choice to start Game 1 of the NLDS, especially with the injuries to Quintana and Woodruff.
The Brewers are certainly facing some question marks as the postseason looms, but Peralta can certainly ease some of their concerns as they prepare to make a push towards their first World Series title this coming October.
The Brewers are still shooting for their best regular season finish in franchise history. They need two more wins to set the all-time regular season wins record. Peralta has been instrumental in their success this season, and they'll need him to be sharp in the postseason if they want to make a deep run.
More MLB: Brewers' Magic Number Shrinking: How Milwaukee Can Clinch Home-Field Advantage