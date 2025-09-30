Brewers Get Brandon Woodruff Update From MLB Insider
The Milwaukee Brewers are four days away from returning to the field either against the Chicago Cubs or the San Diego Padres.
The National League Division Series will begin on Saturday with either the Cubs or the Padres traveling to Milwaukee to take on the Brewers. One question that remains is whether or not Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff will be ready to go for the series?
He's currently on the Injured List due to a right lat strain. He was placed on the 15-day Injured List on Sept. 21st retroactive to Sept. 18th, meaning that he will be eligible to return for the NLDS, but will he be healthy enough to? MLB.com's Adam McCalvy held a question-and-answer with fans on Monday and had a bit of an update.
Will Brandon Woodruff return?
"(Pat Murphy) said a couple of times over the weekend that an announcement on Brandon Woodruff was imminent within days, but said announcement never came," McCalvy said. "Woodruff was back with the team at least as of Saturday, but he was not in the clubhouse during the time it was open to reporters. So, I can’t exactly answer what is going on there, except to say that all of the parties involved -- Woodruff, his surgeon, the Brewers and their doctors -- are taking their time to make sure everyone is on the same page about what they want to say about his chances of pitching again this season.
"It's almost certainly complicated, because with any player who suffers a late-season injury, there's the will to want to come back and play, and the risk for the rest of his career associated with that. If they close the door to a comeback, what if he changes his mind later? If they leave the door open to a comeback, are they setting up the fans for disappointment if he doesn't? There is a lot to consider, I would imagine. We have to sit tight on this one for now. I keep coming back to one thing: When Woodruff discussed this with us in St. Louis after news broke of his injury, he spoke in the past tense."
Not the best update, but more should trickle out over the next few days. Milwaukee doesn't have to announce its NLDS roster until Saturday, so there's at least some more time for the club.
More MLB: Who Brewers Should Be Hoping To Face As Cubs-Padres Wild Card Series Begins