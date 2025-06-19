Brewers Get Estimated Freddy Peralta Trade Likelihood From MLB Insider
The 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline is extremely tough to project, and the Milwaukee Brewers could hold the key to the action.
At 39-35 entering play on Thursday, the Brewers are right in the playoff race, half a game out of Wild Card position. They don't meet the definition of traditional sellers, but they've also proven in the past that they'll move on from a player a year early if they think it gives them the maximum value in a potential trade.
That matters because Freddy Peralta, the Brewers' ace, has a year and a half of team control remaining. He's on an extremely team-friendly contract with an $8 million salary in both 2025 and 2026, which means any contending team would be chomping at the bit to acquire him.
What are the odds the Brewers actually move on from Peralta? Insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post discussed that very topic during a recent Bleacher Report livestream.
"The other guy I think would be interesting would be Freddy Peralta, who's outstanding with the Brewers," Heyman said. "They are a team willing to do stuff. I know they've got a year to go with him on an option and they can keep him, but they've done things before where they've traded guys a year ahead.
"They did that with (Josh) Hader. Certainly, they did that with (Corbin) Burnes... But potentially (he could be traded). Right now, Milwaukee is in the race. The National League is tough, though. I could see it potentially, he's certainly going to get interest."
Peralta is on track to make his second career All-Star Game in 2025, posting a 2.60 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 83 innings so far. Milwaukee's rotation would likely crumble for the rest of the season without him, so it's fair to say he's the single most important player in terms of their playoff chances this season.
The Brewers can be cold and calculated at times, but the Hader trade in 2022 stunned the clubhouse because it happened in the middle of the season. It's unclear whether they want to rock the boat again, yet because we've seen it before, it can't be ruled out.
