Brewers Get Next Update On All-Star Ace Brandon Woodruff
The Milwaukee Brewers have started to get some reinforcements back for the starting rotation.
José Quintana has been red-hot to begin his stint in Milwaukee. Quinn Priester has looked good since coming over from the Boston Red Sox. Tobias Myers is set to make his season debut on Thursday for the club.
Things are looking up and the Brewers are 13-11 on the season in second place in the National League Central after an 11-3 win over the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday. The thing that should be exciting for Brewers fans is that there is even more talent on the way to the team.
The Brewers have been able to stay afloat this season -- and thrive last year -- without All-Star hurler Brandon Woodruff. But, that won't be the case for too much longer. He's working his way back. MLB.com's Adam McCalvy shared a slew of updates on Tuesday and one was that Woodruff will get the ball for his third minor league rehab start on Thursday with the Triple-A Nashville Sounds.
"Three IL updates today: Brandon Woodruff's next assignment is a start on Thursday in Nashville," McCalvy said. "Blake Perkins has advanced to baseball activities. Jeferson Quero, whose comeback from shoulder surgery was delayed by a hamstring injury, is also back to baseball activities."
A return date hasn't been set for Woodruff to get back to the majors, but it has been reported that early May could be when re-joins the club. This is just another positive step towards that.
More MLB: Brewers-Royals Complete Trade Involving 3.95 ERA Hurler