Brewers Get William Contreras Injury Update
The Milwaukee Brewers faced off against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday and did so without the services of catcher William Contreras.
Contreras was out of the lineup on Wednesday -- which at the time Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel noted was his first true day off since June 25th.
"William Contreras is out of the lineup today, his first true day off since June 25, which you may remember as the Miz/Skenes battle. Contreras has caught or DH'd every game since then," Hogg said.
Hogg followed up and noted that the reason for the absence was due to a forearm contusion he suffered after he was hit on Tuesday.
The Milwaukee Brewers had a slight scare on Wednesday
"William Contreras has a forearm contusion from being hit in yesterday’s game. It felt bad enough today that the Brewers took him out of the lineup. They’ll see how he feels when they get to the ballpark Friday," Hogg said.
With just a few weeks to go in the regular season, every injury is worth watching and monitoring. The two-time All-Star is a warrior. He has been battling through injuries all year and yet he has remained in the lineup. The 27-year-old is having a very solid season as well and is one of the engines that get this offense moving. In 140 games played, Contreras is slashing .263/.359/.408 with 17 home runs, 71 RBIs, six stolen bases, 26 doubles, and 85 runs scored. He's at 4.0 wins above replacement on the season so far as well with a few weeks remaining in the season.
Losing him for any period of time would certainly hurt, but it doesn't sound right now like there is any cause for concern. But, he will be worth monitoring over the next few days.
At this time of the year, every team is banged up in some way, shape, or form. But, the Brewers seem to be especially getting bit by the injury bug right now. It's definitely not the time of the year to lose your star players with the playoffs approaching fast.
