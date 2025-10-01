Brewers Get William Contreras Update From MLB Insider
The Milwaukee Brewers have dealt with some injury scares down the stretch, but one guy that fans should not be concerned about heading into the National League Division Series is catcher William Contreras.
He's been banged up all season for the most part, but has been able to play through -- and do so at a high level. The two-time All-Star finished the season slashing .260/.355/.399 with 17 home runs, 76 RBIs, six stolen bases, 28 doubles, and 89 runs scored in 150 games played. He played at a high level and MLB.com's Adam McCalvy shared that Contreras will be ready to go for Game 1 of the NLDS.
The Brewers got an update on William Contreras
"After being briefed on the results of further testing on Brewers catcher William Contreras’ bruised left hand, manager Pat Murphy has no doubt about Contreras’ availability for Game 1 of the NLDS on Saturday," McCalvy said. "'You’re not going to be able to keep William out,' Murphy said on Tuesday afternoon, when the Brewers returned from a day off to work out at American Family Field. 'No matter what the analysis is on that injury, he’s going to play.'"
Contreras last played on Sept. 26th, but fans shouldn't be too concerned. That's part of the reason why locking up the No. 1 seed and getting few days off was so important. The Brewers won't return to the field for a game until Saturday against either the Chicago Cubs or the San Diego Padres. The two began their Wild Card round series on Tuesday with the Cubs coming out on top, 3-1. If Chicago can win again on Wednesday, it will advance to take on the Brewers.
The Brewers will need all of the firepower it can get to advance beyond the NLDS. The fact that Contreras should be good to go is a positive sign. Right now, the Brewers are still awaiting an update on pitcher Brandon Woodruff, but this is at least a positive update in general for the team.
More MLB: Brewers Keeping 8-Year MLB Veteran After All Despite DFA