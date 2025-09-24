Brewers Gold Glove Winner Listed Among MLB's Best Breakout Players
The Milwaukee Brewers have already clinched their fourth National League Central title in the last five years and punched their ticket to the postseason for the seventh time in the last eight years. They were not expected to do much this year after losing some key pieces in Willy Adames and Devin Williams in the offseason. But the Brewers continue to surprise their doubters.
A lot of players have stepped up and performed quite well for the team, and it has led them to where they are now, fighting to secure home field advantage throughout the postseason.
One such player that has broken out is second baseman Brice Turang. He was at first known mainly for his defense, but has broken out offensively in 2025. Jim Bowden of The Athletic named Turang as one of his top 20 breakout players from 2025.
Turang Named Among Top Breakout Players
"Turang won a Gold Glove last year, but posted nondescript numbers offensively. He should win his second Gold Glove, but it’s his bat that has separated him this season. He’s established career-highs in OPS, BA, OBP, SLG, homers, triples, doubles and walks while continuing to be one of the best baserunners in the game. On a Brewers team that has been baseball’s best for the majority of the season, Turang has been their most valuable position player by bWAR," Bowden wrote on Wednesday.
Turang, who was also the Platinum Glove Award winner in 2024, has hit .284/.355/.432 with 18 home runs, 77 RBI, 24 stolen bases, a 5.2 WAR and a .786 OPS. He also has a 119 OPS+ and has picked up 162 hits in 570 at-bats while logging 246 total bases.
The 25-year-old has been one of Major League Baseball's top players in 2025 and is a big reason why the Brewers are in this position now. If they want to make a deep run into October, they'll need Turang to carry his regular season success into the postseason.
The Brewers will likely secure home field advantage through at least the NLDS, so they should be just fine in that regard, as they still have the best record in all of baseball.
But it will certainly be interesting to see how Turang and the Brewers fare once the postseason kicks off and what he will be able to accomplish going forward.
