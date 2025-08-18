Brewers Injury Revealed: When Standout Can Return To Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Brewers recently lost 26-year-old reliever DL Hall to an oblique injury.
Before going down with his injury, Hall was on a roll for Milwaukee. He has a 3.35 ERA in 19 total appearances for the Brewers this year, including three starts. Hall has a 27-to-17 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 37 2/3 innings pitched and became a dependable multi-inning option for Pat Murphy and Co. Unfortunately, it will likely be a few weeks before Milwaukee fans see him back on the mound.
MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reported that Hall is dealing with a "Grade 1/2ish" oblique strain and won't be ready to go for a few weeks at the earliest.
"The MRI of DL Hall's oblique showed a 'Grade 1ish, Grade 2ish' strain, he said," McCalvy shared. "The hope is he's able to resume throwing within two weeks, maybe back in three. But all depends on how his body responds, which is tricky to predict with obliques...
"One other thing on DL Hall: He says the injury has nothing to do with rearranging the dugout bench with his fists after the 7-run second. He felt great going back to the mound two more times, then felt something on this changeup, next-to-last pitch. He said check his reaction."
Brewers lose yet another key piece; how long until he returns?
The Brewers are the best team in baseball and have been firing on all cylinders, but the bullpen actually is an area that could be better. Right now, the Brewers have the 12th-ranked bullpen ERA in baseball at 3.83. Hall has been a positive for the Brewers in the bullpen, but now Milwaukee has to wait to get him back into the mix. Milwaukee has had to shuffle around the bullpen a bit with injuries playing a role even beyond Hall.
The Brewers should be able to get through and have been able to thrive even without Hall this season, but there's no doubt that his loss will be felt in the short term. Without any setbacks, we could see him back in September if his projected timeline holds true. If the Brewers can get him back with enough time left in the regular season to work the rust off before the playoffs, that would be the ideal scenario. All in all, a tough loss for Milwaukee but not one the team can't get over.
