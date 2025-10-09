Brewers Insider Hints At Pitching Plans For NLDS Game 4
The Milwaukee Brewers are still one win away from the National League Championship Series despite a 4-3 loss in Game 3 of the NLDS to the Chicago Cubs. They won the first two games of the series at home after clinching the best record in all of Major League Baseball.
The Brewers had Freddy Peralta start Game 1 of the series and went with a bullpen game for Game 2, saving Quinn Priester for Game 3. Their plans for Game 4 are not yet clear.
However, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com took a guess at what might take place for Milwaukee as they take their second shot at winning the NLDS.
Brewers' Options For Game 4
"The Brewers are not naming a Game 4 starter at this particular point in time. Freddy Peralta would be on four days’ rest, or what used to be known as 'regular' rest before five became the norm," McCalvy posted on X.
"Otherwise, Ashby again? He earned multiple times tonight but didn’t pitch. Gasser?"
The Brewers could go with Peralta if they want to get aggressive and ensure that the series does not reach a Game 5. However, it might be smarter for them to save Peralta for Game 5, as it is an elimination game and they will be at home for it, assuming the Cubs are the ones to win Game 4.
If they don't go with Peralta, there are several options still at their disposal that can get them through Game 4 and potentially back to the NLCS for the first time since 2018. Robert Gasser, Aaron Ashby and Jacob Misiorowski are all well-rested and could pitch.
It might be tempting for them to go with Peralta, however, as he is on regular rest after having pitched a gem in Game 1 of the series. That could be an easy way to stop any of the momentum that the Cubs have built leading up to Game 4. But there are risks involved with going with a bullpen game in Game 5 when facing elimination.
Still, it will be interesting to see what they decide to do for Game 4. All it takes is one more win and they'll eliminate the Cubs from the postseason. The Cubs have also not announced who their Game 4 starter will be, so the entire pitching matchup has still yet to be decided with hours to go before the game starts.
