Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski Makes Statement With 10-Strikeout Game: 'I'm Back'
Jacob Misiorowski hadn't looked like the league's most controversial All-Star in his last couple of outings. He'd just been mediocre at best.
In two starts after going on the injured list for 15 days, Misiorowski had allowed eight earned runs in 5 1/3 innings, ballooning his career ERA from 2.70 to 4.19. And though that number technically rose again to 4.33 on Tuesday night, the Milwaukee Brewers had to be thrilled with the rookie's bounce-back.
In five innings, Misiorowski allowed three earned runs to the Arizona Diamondbacks. But more importantly, he struck out 10 batters, just the second time he's reached double digits through 10 career starts.
Jacob Misiorowski sounds off on bounce-back outing
For any rookie, even one who pitched on one of the league's biggest stages at the All-Star Game, it's easy to lose confidence after consecutive bad outings.
The Brewers didn't need Tuesday night's win (a walk-off sacrifice fly, by the way) to feel better about their position in the standings. But getting Misiorowski back on track was the real win, especially heading into September.
“I mean, it’s the same,” Misiorowski said, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. “I don’t think I change my intent on any game (or) these last two, three. But it feels good to feel like I’m back.”
Manager Pat Murphy, who was fairly critical of Misiorowski after his walk-riddled start on Aug. 20, gave the tall righty just the slightest of praise this time around.
"He didn't derail," Murphy said, per McCalvy.
Misiorowski has come a long way in a short time, and everyone who faces the Brewers is aware that he's got some of the most electric stuff in the sport. But developing consistency is still going to be tricky, and fighting through outings when runs are scored is a key indicator of future success.
Milwaukee also regained a game on the Chicago Cubs in the National League Central standings, bringing its lead back to 6 1/2 games. With a few more big nights from Misiorowski, they could clinch the division early and then make a difficult choice -- how to set up their pitching for the postseason.
