Brewers' Jose Quintana Expects This Role In NLCS Against Dodgers

How will the Brew Crew attack the defending champs?

Sep 3, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jose Quintana (62) is shown during the first inning of their game against the Philadelphia Phillies at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Brewers' pitching plan for the National League Championship Series could best be described as a complete lack of a plan.

Winging it has brought the Brewers this far. In a five-game series against the Chicago Cubs last week, the Brewers used four different starting pitchers, and only one of them (Freddy Peralta) lasted two full innings in that start.

Having more stability from the typical starting pitchers, whether they begin their outings in the first inning or not, could be the key to success against the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers this week.

Jose Quintana thinks he will be a starter

Aug 22, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jose Quintana (62) delivers a pitch against the San Francisco Giants in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images / Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

The Brewers used two openers in the Dodgers series, but veteran Jose Quintana doesn't think that strategy will be deployed this time around when he pitches against the Dodgers.

Quintana pitched three scoreless innings out of the bullpen in the Brewers' Game 3 division series loss against the Cubs.

“I expect to be a starter,” Quintana said, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. “I don’t know a plan yet, but I expect that. Whatever role they think they want to use me, I’m going to be available. But I expect to be back to starting.”

Quintana, 36, missed three weeks with a calf strain before returning to the playoff roster and making his first outing against Chicago on Wednesday. He'd be on regular rest for a start against the Dodgers in Game 1, if that's what manager Pat Murphy chooses to do.

The Brewers also have Quinn Priester (the loser of that Wednesday game against the Cubs) ready to rock. But his first playoff start went so poorly (four earned runs in two-thirds of an inning) that it's not guaranteed Milwaukee trots him back out to begin a game.

Quintana, though, has seven career playoff starts under his belt, and a 3.25 overall postseason ERA in 36 innings. The Brewers should feel confident when they hand him the ball -- it's just a question of when that actually comes to pass.

