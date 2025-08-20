Brewers Latest Updates For Top 3 Prospects, Future Star
There's a lot out there right now about the Milwaukee Brewers and rightfully so.
Milwaukee arguably is the best team in baseball and should be considered the top contender in the National League right now. That's how well they've played over the last few months. The Brewers got swept in Tuesday's doubleheader against the Chicago Cubs and yet they still have a seven-game lead in the National League Central standings.
This Brewers team is a juggernaut. This isn't a coincidence and has a chance to last for a long time as well. Milwaukee has the top ranked farm system in baseball right now as well, according to Baseball America.
Things are going well in the majors right now. But, what about down in the minors?
Here are the latest updates for Milwaukee's top 3 prospects:
Brewers have a few potential superstars down in the minors right now
No. 1: Jesús Made - Infielder
You're going to have to wait a bit to see Made in the big leagues, but he's going to be worth the wait He's just 18 years old and recently was promoted to the High-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and has been tearing the cover off of the ball. In 11 games, he's slashing .386/.460/.636 with one home run, six RBIs, four doubles, two triples, and 11 runs scored. Overall, he's slashing .281/.383/.418 with five home runs, 52 RBIs, 40 stolen bases, 25 doubles, five triples, and 66 runs scored in 94 games played.
No. 2: Luis Peña - Infielder
Pretty much everything said about Made can be said about Peña as well. He's also 18 years old and recently was promoted to High-A. In 10 games played, he's slashing .250/.348/.550 with three home runs, nine RBIs, three doubles, and eight runs scored. This season, he's slashing .300/.372/.479 with nine home runs, 61 RBIs, 42 stolen bases, and 67 runs scored in 81 games played.
No. 3: Cooper Pratt - Infielder
Pratt hasn't gotten the same level of buzz this season. He's spent the entire season in Double-A and is slashing .242/.345/.358 with eight home runs, 52 RBIs, 25 stolen bases, and 17 doubles in 101 games played at 21 years old.
