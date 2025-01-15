Brewers Linked To $1.75 Million Ex-All-Star After Hitting 24-Homers
The Milwaukee Brewers easily could add another piece to help make things easier in the infield.
Milwaukee hasn't really done much in free agency this offseason and still could afford to spend a little bit at least. After losing Willy Adames, the infield alignment very much is up in the air. There are pieces that would just make all of the upcoming decisions easier for the team.
SB Nation's Harrison Freuck made a list of five possible targets for the Brewers and suggested former All-Star infielder Paul DeJong.
"Likely a familiar face for most Brewers fans, DeJong spent seven years with the Cardinals before shorter stints with the (Toronto Blue Jays), (San Francisco Giants), (Chicago White Sox), and (Kansas City Royals) the last two years," Freuck said. "Primarily a shortstop, DeJong provides plenty of power (26 homers per 162 games across his career), though he gets on at a low clip, with a career OBP of .295. Defensively, he’s nothing to write home about, but he’s serviceable.
"Coming off a cheap one-year, $1.75 million contract, DeJong is likely looking to cash in on a solid 2024 in the AL Central. His contract should be in the $5-$6 million annual range."
DeJong really does make almost too much sense for the Brewers. He could play either shortstop or third base. The Brewers would have to decide where they want to play Joey Ortiz and DeJong easily could man the other spot. He's coming off a season in which he made just $1.75 million and clubbed 24 home runs.
He can provide a little bit of pop in the lineup, would be cheap, and has plenty of experience playing in the National League Central with the St. Louis Cardinals. Freuck is right. This move would be an easy fit and absolutely makes sense.
