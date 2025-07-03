Brewers Linked To Red Sox $120 Million All-Star In Illogical Trade Buzz
The Milwaukee Brewers — much like the rest of Major League Baseball — have witnessed from afar as the Boston Red Sox have gone through a dysfunctional season.
Once thought to be World Series contenders on paper, the reality of 2025 has been much darker for the Red Sox.
One of the consequences of Boston’s underperforming campaign is that two-time World Champion Alex Bregman has another reason to opt out of his $120 million contract at year’s end, if his awesome pre-injury production this season hadn’t already solidified such a plan.
Bregman surely suspects he can get more money by opting out, placing the Red Sox in danger of losing the two-time champ this winter.
Could Boston decide to get ahead of all of this and trade Bregman before July 31?
Plenty of outlets have speculated that it could happen, Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer being one of them.
Rymer discussed Bregman’s potential departure on Thursday and, for some reason, included the Brewers on an ‘honorable mention’ list of potential landing spots.
“Through May 23, Bregman had reestablished himself as one of the top players in MLB,” Rymer wrote.
“His first 51 games as a Red Sox had yielded 11 home runs, a .938 OPS and 2.4 fWAR, the latter of which ranked him among the 10 best position players in the league.”
“The Brewers have gotten a .601 OPS and only five homers from the hot corner,” Rymer continued. “Yet they're at best a "maybe" for the pricey Bregman, even if they have a fair deal of money coming off their books this winter.”
Rymer’s “maybe” description of Bregman-Brewers should be revised to say, “absolutely not.”
For one, the Brewers are way too fiscally conservative to get involved with an expensive rental situation like Bregman’s. Secondly, if Bregman actually hit the market in July, the Red Sox would have a ton of suitors and would feel empowered to demand high-end prospect capital from Milwaukee ... the type of which the Brewers simply wouldn’t have any interest in moving.
Bregman to the Brewers isn’t going to happen.
