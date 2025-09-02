Brewers Lose Trade Deadline Prize After Elbow 'Pop'
The Milwaukee Brewers got bitten by the injury bug once again on Monday when they faced off against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Milwaukee had Shelby Miller on the mound in the eighth inning of the contest but he was forced to leave the game early after feeling a "pop" in his right elbow. After the game, MLB.com's Adam McCalvy gave an update on Miller and noted that he will undergo further imaging on the elbow.
"The Brewers won’t know the full scope of what’s ailing veteran reliever Shelby Miller until he undergoes testing on his right elbow, but manager Pat Murphy uttered a word you never want to hear," McCalvy said. "'He said he heard something or he felt something pop in his elbow,' Murphy said.
The Brewers had some more bad luck on Monday
"Miller, 34, was Milwaukee’s most notable addition at the Trade Deadline, brought in from Arizona to fortify a hard-worked relief corps. He was on the injured list at the time with a right forearm strain, but made it to Milwaukee by Aug. 9 and went into Monday’s series opener against the Phillies with 10 appearances under his belt, eight of them scoreless."
Miller has made 11 appearances with the Brewers and has had a tough go so far. He has a 5.59 ERA and 14-to-4 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 9 2/3 innings pitched. Before being acquired by the Brewers, he had a 1.98 ERA in 37 appearances with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He came over to Milwaukee at the buzzer ahead of the trade deadline. At the time, Miller was injured and the Brewers acquired him and Jordan Montgomery in a deal with Arizona. Montgomery is out for the season but Miller was supposed to be the team's big bullpen addition down the stretch.
At this point, it's too early to know how much time he will miss -- if any -- until the imaging results are shared. Any time you hear about a "pop," it's nerve-wracking. But, again, until the results are released, we wait.
More MLB: Brewers Magic Number To Clinch NL Central Steady After Phillies Loss