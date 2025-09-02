Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers Lose Trade Deadline Prize After Elbow 'Pop'

What's next for the Milwaukee Brewers?

Patrick McAvoy

Jul 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a Milwaukee Brewers hat and glove on the bench against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Jul 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a Milwaukee Brewers hat and glove on the bench against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Brewers got bitten by the injury bug once again on Monday when they faced off against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Milwaukee had Shelby Miller on the mound in the eighth inning of the contest but he was forced to leave the game early after feeling a "pop" in his right elbow. After the game, MLB.com's Adam McCalvy gave an update on Miller and noted that he will undergo further imaging on the elbow.

"The Brewers won’t know the full scope of what’s ailing veteran reliever Shelby Miller until he undergoes testing on his right elbow, but manager Pat Murphy uttered a word you never want to hear," McCalvy said. "'He said he heard something or he felt something pop in his elbow,' Murphy said.

The Brewers had some more bad luck on Monday

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Shelby Miller
Sep 1, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Shelby Miller (55) leaves the game after suffering an injury during the eighth inning of their game against the Philadelphia Phillies Monday, September 1, 2025 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images / Mark Hoffman/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

"Miller, 34, was Milwaukee’s most notable addition at the Trade Deadline, brought in from Arizona to fortify a hard-worked relief corps. He was on the injured list at the time with a right forearm strain, but made it to Milwaukee by Aug. 9 and went into Monday’s series opener against the Phillies with 10 appearances under his belt, eight of them scoreless."

Miller has made 11 appearances with the Brewers and has had a tough go so far. He has a 5.59 ERA and 14-to-4 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 9 2/3 innings pitched. Before being acquired by the Brewers, he had a 1.98 ERA in 37 appearances with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He came over to Milwaukee at the buzzer ahead of the trade deadline. At the time, Miller was injured and the Brewers acquired him and Jordan Montgomery in a deal with Arizona. Montgomery is out for the season but Miller was supposed to be the team's big bullpen addition down the stretch.

At this point, it's too early to know how much time he will miss -- if any -- until the imaging results are shared. Any time you hear about a "pop," it's nerve-wracking. But, again, until the results are released, we wait.

Patrick McAvoy
