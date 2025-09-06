Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers Magic Number to Win NL Central Gets Boost With Pirates Win

The Milwaukee Brewers are closing in on the top spot...

Patrick McAvoy

Apr 5, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; General view of a Milwaukee Brewers logo on seating within American Family Field prior to the game between the Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Brewers got back into the win column on Friday and tiime is starting to run out for anyone to catch the club in the National League Central.

Milwaukee has an 87-55 record and is holding firm with a 5 1/2-game lead over the Chicago Cubs for first place. The Cubs are at 81-60 after beating the Washington Nationals.

While this is the case, the Brewers' magic number to clinch the NL Central is now at 16 after their win on Friday.

The Brewers are closing in on a playoff spot

Jul 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a Milwaukee Brewers hat and glove on the bench against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies are the teams closest to the Brewers in the win column right now. The Brewers have their 87 wins and the Phillies and the Blue Jays are five games behind in the win column with 82 apiece. That's pretty unprecedented. The reason for this is that the Brewers have surely been really good over the last few months, but the fact that there isn't a team within five wins of the Brewers in general in baseball is shocking.

It's a little early, but this team has a chance to go down as at least the best regular season team in Milwaukee history. The Brewers' current record for wins in a season is 96 and that was set back in 2011. The Brewers have 20 games left if they can go 10-10, which is very possible, that would give them that magical 97th win and break the record. If the team could go 13-7 over the final 20 games, that would give the Brewers a clean 100 wins on the season.

This season is going to be talked about for whatever happens in the playoffs. But, in the meantime, appreciate just how good and dominant this team has been. No other there team in baseball has been able to do what the Brewers have. Freddy Peralta has been the team's biggest star, but the club has gotten contributions from everywhere on this roster. It's been a fun year, but there are a few weeks left.

