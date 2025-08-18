Brewers Make Slew Of Roster Moves Ahead Of Cubs Doubleheader
The Milwaukee Brewers' win streak ended at 14 games at the hands of the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday night, and the club looks to get back on track with a doubleheader in Chicago against their division rival.
The Brewers and Chicago Cubs are set for a four-game series beginning Monday night, but will first play a makeup game from June 18.
Ahead of the first game of the doubleheader, the club announced three moves on social media: Right-hander Chad Patrick was designated as the 27th man on the roster for the doubleheader, infielder/outfielder Isaac Collins was reinstated from the paternity list and infielder Tyler Black was optioned to the Triple-A Nashville Sounds.
Patrick has a 3.52 ERA with a 95-to-30 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .256 batting average against and a 1.30 WHIP in 94 2/3 innings pitched across 19 games this season. He's slated to start Game 2.
Collins is hitting .288 with 26 extra-base hits including eight home runs, 41 RBIs and a .832 OPS (135 OPS+) in 99 games this season.
For the first game on Monday, Collins was not included in Milwaukee's starting lineup, but manager Pat Murphy has him in his arsenal for a pinch-hitting spot if needed. Currently, the club has not announced if he'll be starting in the second game on Monday night.
Black is hitting .250 with one extra-base hit, one RBI and a .913 OPS in an extremely small sample size at the major league level of just five games. The third baseman has been struggling with the Sounds this season, with a career-low .187 batting average in 37 games.
The 25-year-old received his second call-up to the majors this season on August 15 ahead of this past weekend's series against Cincinnati, and saw the field sparingly -- all appearances coming off the bench.
What's at stake in this weeks series against the Chicago Cubs?
The Brewers will be looking to extend their eight-game lead in the National League Central against their rival Cubs, led by Milwaukee's ex-manager Craig Counsell.
With a chance to make some serious ground not just within the division, Milwaukee also has a chance to add on to its league-leading 78 wins.
Monday afternoon's game is slated for a 2:20 p.m. ET first pitch at Wrigley Field.
