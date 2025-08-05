Brewers Newest All-Star Approaching Milwaukee Debut
The Milwaukee Brewers made a few moves ahead of the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline with the biggest being the team's swap with the Arizona Diamondbacks for Shelby Miller and Jordan Montgomery.
Montgomery is out for the season, but Miller is a reliever with a 1.98 ERA who could end up playing a big role down the stretch. With Miller, the Brewers landed a pitcher with plenty of talent and a former All-Star. He hasn't pitched in a big league game since July 5th due to injury, but he's been working his way back from a forearm strain.
He took a step back toward the mound on Tuesday. The team announced that Miller has been sent to the Triple-A Nashville Sounds for a minor league rehab assignment.
MLB.com's Adam McCalvy noted that when the Brewers acquired Miller he was throwing live bullpens, but already has progressed to the point where he can pitch live games.
Before going down with his forearm strain, he had a 1.98 ERA and 40-to-11 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 36 1/3 innings pitched. He also logged 10 saves for the Diamondbacks. He began his career as a starter, but transitioned to the bullpen fully in 2021. Last year, he had a 4.53 ERA with the Detroit Tigers in 51 appearances. The year before, Miller had a 1.71 ERA in 36 outings for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
This move has gone pretty under-the-radar, but Miller is a 13-year big league veteran with an ERA under 2.00 this season. The Brewers have the 16th-ranked bullpen ERA at 3.99. Now, they are getting a potential high-leverage arm to help down the stretch.
