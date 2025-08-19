Brewers' Next Franchise Cornerstone Emerging Before Our Eyes
The Milwaukee Brewers came into the season as a bit of an afterthought. They had traded away Devin Williams in a move that looked like they would rebuild in the coming months. The Chicago Cubs also made a handful of moves in the offseason that took their team from a borderline .500 club to a dominant postseason contender.
But the Brewers have emerged as one of the best teams in baseball. They're atop the league with the best record in baseball and there are plenty of reasons why the Brewers are in such a good position, including their emerging pitching staff.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report shared a lot of high praise for the Brewers' young pitcher Quinn Priester this season, even going so far as to call him one of the most improved players in baseball.
Quinn Priester quietly emerging as a star for the Brewers
"The No. 18 overall pick in the 2019 draft and a Top 100 prospect prior to the 2021 (No. 58) and 2022 (No. 88) seasons, Quinn Priester never quite delivered on lofty expectations during his time with the Pirates," Reuter wrote. "After logging a 6.46 ERA in 94.2 innings in the majors between 2023 and 2024, he was traded to the Boston Red Sox at the 2024 deadline in exchange for infielder Nick Yorke in a swap of former top prospects.
"The 24-year-old was flipped again on April 7 when he was traded to the Brewers in exchange for a pair of prospects and the No. 33 overall pick in the 2025 draft, and he has been a staple in the rotation. His 124 innings rank second on the roster, and he could be on track to start a playoff game, depending on the health of Jacob Misiorowski."
Priester was an afterthought coming into the year. Before this season, he had a negative career WAR, but he's since dominated in Milwaukee.
The 24-year-old righty has a 2.0 WAR on the year, promptly moving himself out of the negatives for his career. He holds a 11-2 record with a 3.48 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
When the Brewers were reportedly shopping Freddy Peralta at the trade deadline, they were able to do so because of their ability to turn pitchers like Priester into stars. This is just the beginning for the young righty. He's only scratched the surface of his potential.
