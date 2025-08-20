Brewers' Pat Murphy Has 5-Word Response To Cubs' Doubleheader Sweep
For at least one day, the roles were reversed in the National League Central.
Coming into Tuesday's doubleheader, the Milwaukee Brewers had all the momentum over the Chicago Cubs. After a stretch of 30 wins in 35 games, they had a nine-game lead over their foes from the Windy City. But the Cubs were the better team for 18 innings at Wrigley Field.
With wins of 6-4 and 4-1, the Cubs trimmed that nine-game deficit to seven. Given that the two teams were tied in the standings as recently as July 27, a lot can still change. But the Brewers still have two more games in this series to try and strike back.
Pat Murphy talks Cubs' doubleheader sweep
For once, the Cubs were the team picking up clutch hits and extending leads. They got a three-run home run from Willi Castro to make it 5-0 in game one and later, the first-career homer from outfielder Owen Caissie after the Brewers had cut the lead to 5-4.
In game two, after taking the lead in the bottom of the second inning, the Cubs played small ball to add key insurance runs and the fifth and sixth.
Brewers manager Pat Murphy, who before the series scoffed at the notion that the Cubs could be "underdogs," was nothing but complimentary of his division foes this time.
"You've got to credit them,” Murphy said, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. “They played inspired."
“We didn’t play poorly, but we didn’t do the things we normally do. We didn’t take the free bases. We didn’t get that 50/50 play. It didn’t go our way today. But credit the Cubs for that.”
To turn the tide in this rare five-game series, the Brewers will now rely on a pair of breakout star pitchers -- rookie Jacob Misiorowski in his second start off the injured list on Wednesday, then Quinn Priester and his 11-2 record on Thursday.
There's a lot of baseball left to play, both in this series and over the last six weeks of the season. But the Brewers aren't used to having this bad taste in their mouths, and they can exact some revenge quickly.
More MLB: Cubs' Craig Counsell Caught Red-Handed Fibbing About Time With Brewers