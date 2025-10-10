Brewers' Pat Murphy Makes Candid Wrigley Field Admission After Game 4 Loss
The Milwaukee Brewers headed south this week feeling great about their chances of winning one game against the Chicago Cubs and advancing to the National League Championship Series.
Instead, they ran into a Cubs lineup that wasn't giving an inch and an aggressive Wrigley Field crowd. Now, they're headed back to Milwaukee facing elimination, and without their ace available to pitch a winner-take-all Game 5.
The Cubs got to Freddy Peralta on Thursday, scoring three runs in the bottom of the first inning and chasing him after four frames. And as the night wore on and Chicago's lead kept swelling, the environment continued to swing more and more in the Cubs' favor.
Brewers seem ecstatic to be leaving Wrigley Field
Television cameras didn't seem to accurately capture what a madhouse Wrigley was the last two nights. But some moments still shone through, like the crowd serenading Peralta during the first inning, prior to surrendering a three-run homer to Ian Happ.
Postseason baseball is all about comfort, and the Cubs made sure their opponents had none of it. Brewers manager Pat Murphy was happy to confess what a tough place to play Wrigley became this week.
"I mean, it affected the game," Murphy said, per 670 The Score. "This crowd affected the game the last two games. It affected the way we played for sure. ... There will be no tougher environment to play in than they just did."
Meanwhile, former Brewers manager turned Cubs skipper Craig Counsell never seemed more glad to be on his new side of the National League Central rivalry.
"The crowd was incredible tonight," Counsell said, per Jesse Rogers of ESPN. "I've never seen a baseball game like that. That was just amazing what they did tonight."
The Brewers face some tricky pitching decisions for Game 5. And all the momentum would seem to be with the Cubs after staving off elimination on back-to-back nights.
But that crowd was such an X-factor, and the Brewers will have a raucous crowd of their own trying to prove they can outdo their neighbors to the south on Saturday. Perhaps that change of scenery will help the Brewers seal the deal.
